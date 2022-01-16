Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRZN. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

