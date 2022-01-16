HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.50

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €137.50 ($156.25) and last traded at €136.40 ($155.00), with a volume of 28566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €133.80 ($152.05).

HBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

