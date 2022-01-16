HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,435 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in HP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in HP by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,404 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,538 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

