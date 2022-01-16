H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.46.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$13.25 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.99 and a 1 year high of C$17.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Alexander Danial Avery bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$462,311.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,800 shares in the company, valued at C$18,076,970.24. Insiders bought a total of 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113 over the last three months.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

