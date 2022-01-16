Hush (HUSH) Hits Market Cap of $445,159.94

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $445,159.94 and approximately $46.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00328737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00087897 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00127855 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003195 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

