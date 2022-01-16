Hyper Finance (HYFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $26,275.76

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $26,275.76 and $40.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00062414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.52 or 0.07722800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,768.17 or 0.99529314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00069406 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

