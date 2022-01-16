Hyperion Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 57.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $74.05 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.