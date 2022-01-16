I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $35.42

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.42, but opened at $36.40. I-Mab shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 912 shares changing hands.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,168,000 after purchasing an additional 477,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.