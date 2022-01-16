IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

