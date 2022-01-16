Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 304.1% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBDRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $57.80.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.5766 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

