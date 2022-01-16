Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.01. 5,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 169,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Get Ichor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ichor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ichor by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Ichor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,584 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.