IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX opened at $529.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $612.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.