iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.90. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

