IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,114,000 after buying an additional 71,760 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IHS Markit by 28.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

INFO opened at $121.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.90. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

