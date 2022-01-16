Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $5,024,576. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $405.14 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.69.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

