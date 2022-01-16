Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,178.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 25.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock opened at $405.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.12. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.69.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

