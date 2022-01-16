IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $353.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.55. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

