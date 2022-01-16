IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CSX by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

CSX opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

