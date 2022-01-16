IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,597,547 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM opened at $447.34 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $560.13 and a 200-day moving average of $533.88.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

