IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 326,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,974,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

