IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $391.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.21.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

