IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,122.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,278.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,538.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,001.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,954.93.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

