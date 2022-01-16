Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 162,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

