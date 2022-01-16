Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.72% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $28,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.