Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of IBA opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.18 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

