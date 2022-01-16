Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Inhibrx alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INBX. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inhibrx by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Inhibrx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inhibrx (INBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.