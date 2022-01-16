Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,143,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $957,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IIPR opened at $209.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

