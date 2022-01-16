Insider Buying: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Buys C$419,520.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,174,801.28.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$485,545.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Robert Peterson sold 28,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total value of C$1,494,768.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$953,911.80.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$65.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.