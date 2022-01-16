Insider Buying: Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Andrew Ross acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 665 ($9.03) per share, with a total value of £199,500 ($270,802.23).

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 685 ($9.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £686.71 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 559.50 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 951 ($12.91). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 782.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 827.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on POLR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

