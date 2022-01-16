Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO Sells $13,421.20 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $13,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,908.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.