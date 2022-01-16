Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

