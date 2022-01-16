Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) VP Sells 407 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $10,219.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Alexander Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 749 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $20,679.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

