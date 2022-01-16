Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MU stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

