Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President Sells 21,600 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $25,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 15,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $16,650.00.
PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
