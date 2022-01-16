Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President Sells 21,600 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $25,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 15,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $16,650.00.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

