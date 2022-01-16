Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

