Inspire Investing LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 48.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,434 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $141,000.

NYSE:BDN opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 475.03%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

