Inspire Investing LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. FMR LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,128,000 after purchasing an additional 125,089 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 119.4% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 166,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.70. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

