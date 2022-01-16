Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

JOE opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

