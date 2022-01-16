Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,772 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMN opened at $108.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,195 shares of company stock worth $3,714,590. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

