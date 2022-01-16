Inspire Investing LLC Sells 8,382 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

AKR stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

AKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $379,760. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

