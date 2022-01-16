Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 451.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,556,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

