Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $255.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.00.

NYSE:INSP opened at $237.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.55. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

