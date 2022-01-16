Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.7% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.36 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.52. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

