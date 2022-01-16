Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 223,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

