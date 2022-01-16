Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after buying an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

