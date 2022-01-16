Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,682,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.