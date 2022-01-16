Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.7% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.