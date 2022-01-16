Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,531 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $206.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.43.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

