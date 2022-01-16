Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

ITRG stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

