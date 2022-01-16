Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 82,453 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $64,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 797,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

